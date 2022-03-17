Siri can now control your Roomba robot vacuum with new software update

iRobot announces it has started to roll out iRobot Genius 4.0 Home Intelligence software update to Roomba robot vacuum and Braava jet robot mop customers. This update finally brings Siri support to all users.

iRobot Genius 4.0 adds to Roomba i3 and i3+ room-specific cleaning preferences, Siri Shortcut integration, child & pet lock, and Do Not Disturb. In addition, this version expands the list of objects Roomba j Series can recognize and avoid, including clothing and towels.

“The beauty of iRobot Genius is that our robots get smarter over time and continuously provide customers with new ways to clean where, when and how they want,” said Keith Hartsfield, chief product officer at iRobot. “From the day a customer welcomes a Roomba robot vacuum or Braava jet robot mop into their home, they know that they’ll always benefit from new features and functionality. They are also getting a robot that works harder for them, so they don’t have to.”

Here are some of the new features:

Tell Roomba i3 and i3+ to clean the rooms you want: Customers can now create customizable Smart Maps for their Roomba i3 and i3+ robot vacuums, enabling them to send their robot to clean specific rooms via the iRobot Home app or through their preferred voice assistant;

Clean each room the way you want: Users who own Imprint Smart Mapping-capable robots will have more control of how their robot cleans with Room-Specific Cleaning Preferences;

Use Siri to clean: Roomba robot vacuums and Braava jet robot mops who use an iOS device will have the option to connect their robot to Siri in the iRobot Home App. Want to vacuum your whole home? Set up your own custom phrase, and just say "Hey Siri, ask Roomba to clean everywhere;"

No more accidental starts: With Child & Pet Lock function on the iRobot Home App, it temporarily disables the physical "Clean" button on Wi-Fi connected Roomba and Braava jet robots;

Do not disturb: With the Do Not Disturb feature, customers can use the iRobot Home App to define windows of time in which the robot should not run, whether that be when someone is asleep or in a meeting.

In addition to that, iRobot announced that the Roomba i3 and i3+ will be sold as the Roomba i3 EVO and Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuums in the Americas moving forward starting at $349.

All iRobot Genius 4.0 software updates will be rolling out globally to Wi-Fi-connected Roomba and Braava jet customers through the end of June 2022 with the exception of Do Not Disturb and Smart Mapping for Roomba i3 and i3+, which are now available globally.

