Kuo: Apple Watch Series 3 could finally be discontinued this year

Apple Watch Series 3 days are numbered as Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the five-year-old smartwatch could meet its end of life in Q3 2022.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has survived over these past years even with an affordable Apple Watch SE and users complaining how difficult it is to update the Watch every new software version.

That said, it seems the product could be discontinued because its computing power may not meet the requirements of the new watchOS, according to Kuo.

Apple is set to unveil watchOS 9 as soon as the WWDC22 – which has yet to be announced. Not only that, but reports suggest that Apple will unveil three new Watches this year: Apple Watch Series 8, a second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a sports version of the Apple Watch with a rugged finish.

It remains unclear whether the square design will ever resurface for a future Apple Watch Series 8. We also don’t know yet what the 2022 Apple Watch SE update will entail. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to add a body temperature sensor, enabling additional health and fitness tracking. The sports watch rumor is interesting. Last year, Bloomberg said the ‘Explorer’ model would feature impact shock resistance and a protective exterior similar to a Casio G-Shock watch. The device would be marketed at extreme sports athletes, including hikers and climbers.

Although Apple will likely discontinue the Apple Watch Series 3, users may still be able to take advantage of Apple Fitness+ for a while, as the company makes sure users can take advantage of its fitness service with an entry-level Watch.

Apple Watch Series 3 may go to end-of-life (EOL) in 3Q22 because the computing power can’t meet the requirements of the new watchOS. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 21, 2022

