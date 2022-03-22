3D print your own Apple Studio Display cable remover

- Mar. 22nd 2022 8:35 am PT

0

At Apple’s Peek Performance event, the company announced the Studio Display. As these displays first got into the hands of customers they began to realize that the power cable is not removable – or rather, it’s not meant to be user-removable. Apple has its own tool to remove the cable, but it’s not exactly easy.

Apple’s tool allows the Studio Display’s cable to be wrapped around it, then the main tube rests against the stand and the handle provides leverage. It takes quite a bit of force to remove the cable from the Studio Display, and Apple says the power cord is “not removable.”

With Apple saying the cable isn’t removable it seems unlikely consumers will ever get their hands on the official Apple tool, but you can get your hands on the 9to5Mac Studio Display cable remover.

The 9to5Mac Studio Display cable remover makes use of a similar design and function, providing extra leverage and stability while removing the Studio Display’s cable and features a raised 9to5Mac logo on one side.

Rather than putting this item for sale on our storefront, where you can get 9to5Mac t-shirts, stickers, and a polishing cloth, we’re releasing the 3D model for free, so anyone can download and 3D print their own cable removal tool.

It’s important to note that Apple’s cable isn’t meant to be regularly removed and reinserted, and it’s unlikely the company will offer replacement cables at various lengths to fit your setup, so it’s still not advisable to remove the cable unnecessarily.

But perhaps 9to5Mac’s cable remover is the perfect desktop display piece and conversation starter about this… interesting… design decision made by Apple.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Studio Display

Studio Display

About the Author

Derek Wise's favorite gear

Seagate IronWolf NAS Drive

Seagate IronWolf NAS Drive

4TB Seagate hard drive rated for 24/7 use in an enclosure with many other hard drives.
Atomos Shogun 7

Atomos Shogun 7

A RAW video recorder with a bright 7" display. Great for live monitoring for HDR post-production.