Apple Music faces second outage in two days, currently down for many users

Users of Apple’s services on Monday experienced several issues as the company’s servers were completely down for a few hours. After just one day, Apple Music is currently down for several users around the world.

It’s unclear what’s causing today’s outage, as Apple has yet to confirm that Apple Music is down on its System Status webpage. On Twitter, multiple users have been reporting in the last hour that they are unable to use Apple Music. DownDetector indicates that the problems may also be affecting other Apple platforms, such as the App Store.

9to5Mac was able to confirm that Apple Music has indeed been slow or even not working at all at the moment.

During yesterday’s outage, nearly all of Apple’s services were down, including Apple Music, App Store, iMessage, and iCloud. Even internal Apple platforms used by employees were down, which affected the operation of Apple Retail Stores around the world.

Is Apple Music working for you today? Let us know in the comments below.

