Apple settles long-running patent dispute over iPhone LTE tech

As reported by Reuters, Apple and patent-licensing company WiLAN have signed a new license agreement. Concerning wireless technology, the companies have had patent disputes for years and finally reached an agreement.

WiLAN is an intellectual property licensing company with many large tech firms in its portfolio.

Back in 2020, the Canadian company won an $85 million lawsuit against Apple over two patents. The patent disputes involved wireless technology that allowed iPhone users to make phone calls and download data simultaneously.

Just last month, Apple won in the U.S. Court of Appeals, retracting this win for WiLAN. This achievement came after the Cupertino company claimed there were problems with WiLAN’s expert testimony. This wasn’t Apple’s first appeal as the court also overturned a $145 million win for WiLAN back in 2018.

Apple even sued WiLAN back in 2014, arguing that the iPhones 5 and 6 didn’t infringe WiLAN’s patents. The patents regarded allocating bandwidth in a wireless network using LTE technology.

The article also states the agreement settles all court cases between WiLAN, its subsidiary Polaris, and Apple in the US, Canada, and Germany. Neither Apple nor WiLAN have commented on this new agreement.

You can read the full article from Reuters here.

