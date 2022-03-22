Apple Podcasts improvements will let creators see follower data, get help with subscription shows, more

Apple Podcasts improvements coming into effect next month include improved analytics and support for those wanting to take advantage of the opportunity for paid subscriptions.

Apple has also announced new marketing tools for shows …

Key to the improvements is more detailed information on followers.

All creators will be able to view metrics for Followers in Apple Podcasts Connect beginning next month. From the Analytics tab, creators will be able to view followers per show and easily measure followers across shows. After selecting a show, they can quickly view the number of New Followers netted over the last week, month, 60 days, and all time. They can also see Time Listened as a precent of those following and not following the show. By navigating to the Trends menu, creators can view a graph of followers over time and the number of followers gained or lost on a specific day or during a specified range. Listeners who follow a show want to receive new episodes as they become available, so a show’s followers can serve as an indicator for those likely to subscribe. Creators: remember to encourage listeners to follow your show on Apple Podcasts and subscribe to support you and unlock a premium experience.

Creators will also be able to customize their subscription banners, allowing different messages for different shows.

For example, one show might offer and promote early access while another show in the channel might offer and promote archival access.

Apple introduced subscription podcasts back in June, allowing creators to offer ad-free versions and subscriber-only content. The company is now offering to support people though this process in an initiative known as Jump Start.

Starting a new business is no easy endeavor, especially for new and independent creators. Starting today, all creators enrolled in the Apple Podcasters Program can now request direct guidance from the Apple Podcasts team to help jump start their subscriptions. Our global team can help podcasters create a channel, set up their show for a subscription, learn about subscription best practices, understand subscription reports, and more. Creators can also request support with transferring ownership of a podcast, creating an episode, and submitting a show.

Finally, Apple Podcasts will now allow mp3 files as well as WAV and FLAC files for subscriber audio, again making it easier for non-technical creators to create and upload shows.

Photo: Austin Distel/Unsplash

