Discord app now runs natively on Apple Silicon

Back in November, Discord entered beta testing for its macOS app, a version called Discord Canary, on Apple Silicon. According to Reddit users, the digital messaging app has now exited its four-month long beta. This means the Discord Canary app can properly support Macs using the M1 chip or later.

Discord is a communications platform where users can create groups to chat through text, audio, and video. Popular with gamers, users can communicate through private channels across most of their devices, even Xbox.

Many users will be happy the app no longer has to rely on Rosetta 2 – this technology translates apps designed for Intel-based Macs to work on Apple Silicon. Currently, all of Apple’s Mac devices run on Apple Silicon, with the exception of the Mac Pro. The chip lineup includes M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and the all-new M1 Ultra.

Discord is an Electron-based app and should run more smoothly through its Canary version. Its cross-platform capabilities work across iOS, Mac, Windows, Android, Linux, etc.

Let us know down in the comments how the native app runs for you. I’m curious if there are any notable improvements to the platform through the Canary version.

You can download the latest version of Discord Canary for macOS here.

