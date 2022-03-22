Twitch introduces new tools to make the reporting and appeals process easier

Twitch is rolling out two new tools to make the reporting and appeals processes easier for its users. This update comes after complaints about the current systems in place and a slew of recent hate raids. Twitch’s updates are gradually making the platform a bit safer for viewers and creators.

The new reporting tool releases in a few months to all Twitch users. The company noted that “the reporting tool touches every single Twitch user across the globe, so we’re taking a thoughtful approach to make sure it all goes safely and smoothly for our global community.” It will first come to web users and then mobile users. No word yet on a release date for this updated feature.

The new appeals portal is available today, making the appeals process quicker and simpler. Highly requested by creators, the new appeals portal includes backend updates to help its team review appeals more quickly. According to Twitch, it simplifies it in two ways. First, it’s providing visibility into acceptable appeals, and second, it’s showing the status and outcome of ongoing and previous requests.

Overall, these updates show that Twitch is making efforts to foster a safe, creative community on its platform. The company is listening to users and tackling bad behavior when it sees it. One can only hope these changes will make visible improvements and that Twitch will continue to listen to its vibrant group of creators.

More information is in Twitch’s blog post here.

