Stacktrace has moved!

As we’ve mentioned in the last episode, the Stacktrace podcast is no longer a part of the 9to5Mac network.

If you’re seeing this entry in your podcast player, then you probably need to unfollow Stacktrace and follow the podcast again. Start by unfollowing the show in your podcast player, then just search for “Stacktrace” and follow the show again. You’ll notice that the updated show has a new artwork and that episode 179 has already been released there.

To learn more about how to listen to Stacktrace, check out our new website.

Thanks for listening!

