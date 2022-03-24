Save $149 on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro in today’s best deals, plus Twelve South Apple gear and more

All of today’s best deals have delivered a new Amazon low on the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $149 off. That’s alongside Twelve South Apple accessories from $65 and refurbished iPhone 12/Pro/Max handsets. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time lows arrive on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro

A week after seeing the new iPad Air 5 go up for sale with a launch discount attached, Amazon is making it a bit easier to decide between the new entry-level tablet and higher-end counterparts by taking up to $149 off the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Headlining is the 128GB Wi-Fi model at $950. Down from $1,099, this is $49 under our previous mention, a new all-time low, and the full $149 in savings. Those same savings apply to other models, as well.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience, which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the Apple M1 iPad lineup. Dive into our hands-on review.

Twelve South stands work with Apple Studio Display

Joining ongoing Apple Studio Display price cuts, Amazon is now rolling out some companion Twelve South workstation accessories. Leading the way we have the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand at $65. Normally fetching $80, this is nearly 20% off and the best price of the year. Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s new entry-level workstation displays or the standalone M1 iMac, both devices lack height adjusting features out of the box (unless you splurged for the higher-end Studio Display upgrade). The Curve Riser helps adjust that by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

Also on sale today, the Twelve South HiRise Pro is now sitting at $144 via Amazon. Down from $170, this is a new 2022 low and only the second discount of the year at $25.50 off. Just like the lead deal, this one was released before Apple’s latest desktop companion but has been confirmed to work with the Studio Display. It sports an even more stylish design thanks to premium materials like padded leather, walnut, and aluminum which deliver a height-adjustable build and storage for your new Apple monitor.

eBay spring refurb sale takes up to $205 off iPhone 12/Pro/Max

eBay is launching its latest certified refurbished sale today, taking an extra 15% off a selection of iPhones, headphones, home theater gear, and much more. Our top picks this time around are all four unlocked iPhone 12 series handsets headlined by iPhone 12 Pro 128GB at $794. Down from $999, today’s offer is one of the first discounts of the year and a new all-time low at $146 under our previous fall mention. This is an excellent condition model and includes a one-year warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for all of our other top picks.

This may be a previous-generation handset from Apple, but iPhone 12 Pro still arrives with a refreshed design that harks back to iPhone 4 models thanks to a squared-off form-factor. Everything is centered around its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is powered by the A14 Bionic processor and backed by 128GB of onboard storage. Regardless of which of the four colorways you choose from, there’s Ceramic Shield glass for added durability which completes the package alongside Face ID and a three-sensor camera array around the back.

Microsoft Office lifetime license for Mac at $50

When it comes to productivity, there is no replacement for Microsoft software. And for a limited time, it’s more affordable than ever. You can currently get Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Windows or Mac for just $50 (Reg. $349) via 9to5Toys Specials.

