HBO Max adds new ‘Shuffle Play’ button, but it’s not available on Apple TV yet

- Mar. 24th 2022 6:43 am PT

0

Last year, Netflix brought a shuffle play button for when you don’t know what to watch next. Now, HBO Max has followed the trend, and it’s now offering a similar feature but for a limited number of shows.

This shuffle button has been one of HBO Max’s most-requested features, and it’s now available to all desktop users. Weirdly, only 45 shows are available within this new feature, which means not all the streaming service catalogs will be discoverable when you’re trying to find what to watch next.

It’s important to note that while Hulu and Amazon also offer a shuffle button, HBO Max stands out because it also randomizes episodes rather than series, giving users some context into the content they will be shown.

Apple TV+, on the other hand, recently added a new “Up Next” option, which shows details of the movie or series the user is watching when you pause or swipe up using the Siri Remote. With the update, the “Up Next” queue can also be viewed from the “Now Playing” screen. Unfortunately, it’s not clear whether Apple will ever add a feature similar to HBO’s.

Here are the 45 shows available with the Shuffle Play button on HBO Max:

  • A World of Calm
  • Adventure Time
  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
  • Apple & Onion
  • Chappelle’s Show
  • Courage the Cowardly Dog
  • Craig of the Creek
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Ed, Ed and Eddy
  • ER
  • Flight of the Conchords
  • Fresh Prince
  • Friends
  • Full House
  • Great Pottery
  • Throwdown
  • Hot Ones
  • How It Really Happened
  • Impractical Jokers
  • Key and Peele
  • Looney Tunes
  • Martin
  • Mike & Molly
  • Regular Show
  • Reno 911!
  • Rick & Morty
  • Robot Chicken
  • Scooby-Do, Where Are You!
  • Selena + Chef
  • Sesame Street
  • South Park
  • Teen Titans Go!
  • The Amazing World of Gumball
  • The Big Bang Theory
  • The Boondocks
  • The Mentalist
  • The Middle
  • The Nanny
  • The Office
  • The Shot: Uninterrupted
  • Tom and Jerry
  • Total Dramarama
  • Two and a Half Men
  • We Bare Bears
  • Whose Line Is it Anyway
  • Young Sheldon

What do you think of this new feature on HBO Max? Would you like to see it expanded to Apple TV+? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

HBO Max

HBO Max

About the Author