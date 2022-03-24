HBO Max adds new ‘Shuffle Play’ button, but it’s not available on Apple TV yet

Last year, Netflix brought a shuffle play button for when you don’t know what to watch next. Now, HBO Max has followed the trend, and it’s now offering a similar feature but for a limited number of shows.

This shuffle button has been one of HBO Max’s most-requested features, and it’s now available to all desktop users. Weirdly, only 45 shows are available within this new feature, which means not all the streaming service catalogs will be discoverable when you’re trying to find what to watch next.

It’s important to note that while Hulu and Amazon also offer a shuffle button, HBO Max stands out because it also randomizes episodes rather than series, giving users some context into the content they will be shown.

Apple TV+, on the other hand, recently added a new “Up Next” option, which shows details of the movie or series the user is watching when you pause or swipe up using the Siri Remote. With the update, the “Up Next” queue can also be viewed from the “Now Playing” screen. Unfortunately, it’s not clear whether Apple will ever add a feature similar to HBO’s.

Here are the 45 shows available with the Shuffle Play button on HBO Max:

A World of Calm

Adventure Time

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Apple & Onion

Chappelle’s Show

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Ed, Ed and Eddy

ER

Flight of the Conchords

Fresh Prince

Friends

Full House

Great Pottery Throwdown

Hot Ones

How It Really Happened

Impractical Jokers

Key and Peele

Looney Tunes

Martin

Mike & Molly

Regular Show

Reno 911!

Rick & Morty

Robot Chicken

Scooby-Do, Where Are You!

Selena + Chef

Sesame Street

South Park Teen Titans Go!

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

The Mentalist

The Middle

The Nanny

The Office

The Shot: Uninterrupted

Tom and Jerry

Total Dramarama

Two and a Half Men

We Bare Bears

Whose Line Is it Anyway

Young Sheldon

What do you think of this new feature on HBO Max? Would you like to see it expanded to Apple TV+? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

