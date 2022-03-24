HBO Max adds new ‘Shuffle Play’ button, but it’s not available on Apple TV yet

Last year, Netflix brought a shuffle play button for when you don’t know what to watch next. Now, HBO Max has followed the trend, and it’s now offering a similar feature but for a limited number of shows.
This shuffle button has been one of HBO Max’s most-requested features, and it’s now available to all desktop users. Weirdly, only 45 shows are available within this new feature, which means not all the streaming service catalogs will be discoverable when you’re trying to find what to watch next.
It’s important to note that while Hulu and Amazon also offer a shuffle button, HBO Max stands out because it also randomizes episodes rather than series, giving users some context into the content they will be shown.
Apple TV+, on the other hand, recently added a new “Up Next” option, which shows details of the movie or series the user is watching when you pause or swipe up using the Siri Remote. With the update, the “Up Next” queue can also be viewed from the “Now Playing” screen. Unfortunately, it’s not clear whether Apple will ever add a feature similar to HBO’s.
Here are the 45 shows available with the Shuffle Play button on HBO Max:
- A World of Calm
- Adventure Time
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
- Apple & Onion
- Chappelle’s Show
- Courage the Cowardly Dog
- Craig of the Creek
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Ed, Ed and Eddy
- ER
- Flight of the Conchords
- Fresh Prince
- Friends
- Full House
- Great Pottery
- Throwdown
- Hot Ones
- How It Really Happened
- Impractical Jokers
- Key and Peele
- Looney Tunes
- Martin
- Mike & Molly
- Regular Show
- Reno 911!
- Rick & Morty
- Robot Chicken
- Scooby-Do, Where Are You!
- Selena + Chef
- Sesame Street
- South Park
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Amazing World of Gumball
- The Big Bang Theory
- The Boondocks
- The Mentalist
- The Middle
- The Nanny
- The Office
- The Shot: Uninterrupted
- Tom and Jerry
- Total Dramarama
- Two and a Half Men
- We Bare Bears
- Whose Line Is it Anyway
- Young Sheldon
What do you think of this new feature on HBO Max? Would you like to see it expanded to Apple TV+? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
