Here’s a look at Apple’s filings with the Ninth Circuit Court in the Epic Games case

Apple last year requested a delay in the App Store changes that were required as a result of the Epic Games vs. Apple ruling. We now have access to Apple’s filings with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on the case.

Back in September 2021, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued a permanent injunction saying that Apple can no longer forbid developers from directing users to third-party payment options. The injunction was set to take effect in 90 days, but Apple wasn’t satisfied with the decision.

Apple appealed to Rogers to delay the App Store changes, but the judge denied the request. The company then announced plans to appeal to the Ninth Circuit court, which granted Apple the delay to implement such changes.

With the changes required by Judge Rogers, Apple will have to let developers add buttons or external links to redirect users to third-party payment platforms, giving them the choice to pay for in-app content using Apple’s in-app purchases system or another platform. It’s worth noting that Apple won’t be forced to allow Fortnite back on the App Store.

Now we finally have a preview of Apple’s filings to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in the case of Epic Games vs. Apple.

In the filings, Apple claims that Epic “tries to change the narrative” and that the company “caricatures” the court’s opinion. Apple also argues that the App Store has generated “enormous revenue” for developers since it was launched, and that the iOS ecosystem is less susceptible to malware infections due to App Store guidelines.

You can check out the full document below:

