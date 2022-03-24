Twitter DM search feature now actually searches Twitter DMs

A Twitter DM search feature that actually works has been announced by the social media company. It’s available in the iOS and Android apps, as well as on the web …

Although a DM search bar existed before, it didn’t do what you might expect: let you search for the content of direct messages. Instead, it only lets you search for the names of people or groups.

Now, however, search works the way anyone would reasonably expect it to. Twitter made the announcement yesterday, with a GIF showing how it works.

We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs… Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022

The Verge’s Mitchell Clark tested it, and found it worked well in general – but only seems to search as far back as 2020.

Testing it out myself, the improved search seemed to work on the web, as well as the iOS and Android apps. While it can search reasonably old messages, it doesn’t seem to search all of them — it dug up results from 2020, but on my account it didn’t include any results from 2019 or earlier. (It’s worth noting that attempts to search for people’s names also seemed to only look back that far as well.)

It follows a new Twitter for iOS feature that lets you easily create your own GIFs using your iPhone camera.

iPhone users can now create their own animated images within the app following these simple steps:

On the Twitter app, tap to create a new tweet;

Select the Camera icon;

Choose the option “GIF;”

Create your GIF, then share with your followers.

