How to watch the Oscars on iPhone, Apple TV, web, more

The 94th annual Oscars are set for today, Sunday, March 27. Let’s look at how to watch the 2022 Oscars on iPhone, Apple TV, the web, and more.

After going without hosts for several years, the 94th Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. Producer Will Packer shared excitement about the trio and teased that the show will have “many surprises.”

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” said Packer. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

Presenters for the awards show will include Halle Berry, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Anothony Hopkins, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and many more.

The Oscars’ band will be headed up by music director Adam Blackstone with blink-182’s Travis Barker on drums, as well as “percussionist and singer Sheila E. and genre-spanning pianist Robert Glasper.” DJ D-Nice will also perform at the awards show as will vocal group The Samples.

How to watch the Oscars on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, web

When

Sunday, March 27 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT – Red carpet and pre-show coverage 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT – Official start time



Where to watch the Oscars

Nominees

Check out the full list of Oscar nominees here

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Top image via Oscars.org

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: