How to watch Oscar-winning movie CODA on Apple TV+

The Best Picture Oscar winning film CODA is streaming now on Apple TV+. In the movie, Ruby is the only hearing member of her family, and struggles with a choice of furthering her passion for music or staying to help her family’s fishing business. Here’s how to watch.

CODA stands for child of deaf adults. In the movie, the protagonist Ruby (played by Emilia Jones) is a CODA, and in fact she is the only hearing member of her family. All deaf roles in the film are played by deaf actors, including newly-awarded Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin.

Ruby serves as the interpreter for the family, and helps out with the family’s fishing business on mornings before school. She loves her family and feels like they need her. However, she is also torn with a burgeoning passion for singing and she wants to go to music school at Berkeley university. CODA also highlights the society stigmas and realities of living as a deaf person in modern society, with the boating regulators threatening to shut down their business if a hearing person is not brought onboard.

The film is an English remake of French film La Famille Bélier, adapted to the screen by writer and director Sian Heder. In addition to Best Picture, Heder also won at the Oscars today for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Where to watch CODA

CODA is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service for original content TV shows and movie. Apple TV+ costs $4.99/month and is also available as part of the Apple One bundle deal. With your subscription, you can watch more than a hundred Apple originals at no additional charge — with more titles being added every month.

Other recent Apple TV+ movie releases include sci-fi Swan Song starring Mahershala Ali, and robot road-trip adventure flick Finch starring Tom Hanks. On the television side, last Friday the service premiered internal epic drama series Pachinko, which critics are already calling out as one of the best shows of the year. Sci-fi office satire Severance has also been well received.

Watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on iPhone, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs and more. If you don’t have a compatible streaming device, you can watch on the web at tv.apple.com.

The Apple TV app includes content from the iTunes Store and other streaming apps alongside Apple TV+. To find Apple TV+ content, click on the ‘Originals’ tab in the main navigation.

Apple made history today by becoming the first streaming service to get awarded the Oscars top prize, thanks to CODA.

