Monday’s best deals: M1 MacBook Pro $199 off, iPad Smart Keyboard Folios from $97, more

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees first discounts in months

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,300. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer is the lowest price in over two months at $199 off while coming within $1 of the best price yet. You can also save $149 on the 256GB model, which is sitting at $1,150 – the best price of the year. In either case, these are the first discounts since January.

While it may not be the new M1 Pro machines that have been hogging the spotlight lately, the first Apple Silicon machines still deliver plenty of power and even more value for the price. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes backed by a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon alongside 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Touch Bar. That’s alongside 8GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio sees first 2022 discount

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio for $119. Down from its usual $199 price tag, today’s offer makes for the first price cut in 2022 at $80 off while coming within $1 of the Black Friday mention. While not the more feature-packed Magic Keyboard, Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio delivers an improved experience for less. It covers your latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a folio design that protects the back while folding closed when not in use. Pairing with one of Apple’s Smart Connectors, there’s the physical keyboard which improves the typing experience and turns your iPad Pro into more of a workstation machine. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re rocking a device at the opposite end of the iPadOS lineup, the 9th-generation iPad Smart Keyboard is also on sale today. This one drops down to $97 via Amazon and is on sale from its usual $159 price tag in order to match the best price of the year. Sporting much of the same design as the lead deal, this one is designed for the latest 10.2-inch iPad and delivers the same physical typing experience backed by Apple’s Smart Connector.

mophie 25% off sitewide sale discounts Apple gear

Zagg is celebrating spring today by kicking off the week with a new 25% off sitewide sale. Delivering the best pricing of the year across everything, today’s markdowns match previous mentions from earlier in 2022. Our favorite is the new mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger at $112. Down from $150, this is one of the very first discounts since its January launch and matching our previous mention last tracked in a one-day flash sale.

Having just launched backed in January, mophie’s latest charger quickly stood out from other models on the market as what Apple should have delivered with AirPower. This premium 3-in-1 iPhone 13 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support. That’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, which breaks down the experience further.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

