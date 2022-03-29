Sennheiser bringing AirPlay 2 support to AMBEO Soundbar in major software update

Sennheiser just announced its new AMBEO operating system to AMBEO Soundbars, bringing a new experience with SharePlay 2 and more features than ever to its Smart Control app.

The AMBEO|OS, which is available for all AMBEO Soundbars, brings support for AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect. In addition, the software is also faster and more responsive when users have the Sennheiser Smart Control app with the Soundbar and iPhone connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

“The all-new AMBEO|OS is a gamechanger for our AMBEO Soundbar, and we are certain our customers are going to love it,” says Maximilian Voigt, Product Manager for Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar. “By offering even more audio streaming providers and an improved user experience, Sennheiser customers will enjoy personalized high-resolution audio streaming with enhanced features.”

This update to the AMBEO Soundbar can be found on the rebuilt Smart Control app, which brings new features to improve the functionality of their Sennheiser headphones, including Sound Check and Sound Zones.

Smart Control also offers users a higher level of personalization. User accounts make it even easier to transfer settings and customizations between Sennheiser devices.

“The next update to our Sennheiser Smart Control app will offer our customers a level of personalization that they have never experienced before,” says Polina Gartenfluss, Product Manager for Sennheiser Consumer Mobile Applications. “On top of individualized EQ presets and tailored sound setting for different locations, we are giving our customers access to personalized content to better meet their needs.”

