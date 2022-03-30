Will iPhone ever use under-display Touch ID? Kuo isn’t so sure now

After predicting the iPhone 15 could feature under-display Touch ID, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now says a latest survey indicates neither the 2023 nor the 2024 iPhone may adopt this technology, as Apple could be satisfied with its software solutions and new technologies.

In a tweet, Kuo wrote:

I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display fingerprint sensing/Touch ID in 2023 at the earliest. But the latest survey indicates new iPhones in 2023 & 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a great biometrics solution.

It’s interesting to note that both analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and DSCC’s Ross Young suggested last week that under-display Face ID will be introduced in either 2023 or 2024, with the former saying the company was aiming for 2023, while the latter, 2024.

With Apple expected to revamp the next iPhone design with a new hole punch + pill cutout, it seems the company could hide already a few of the TrueDepth sensors under the display. Ross Young also believes that for the 2024 iPhone, all the models will have the same design, which means under-display Face ID may not be ready and under-display Touch ID would not be on the company’s plans.

That said, the dream of some Apple users that the company will bring Touch ID to its flagship iPhone again is most likely dead.

With Apple bringing Face ID with a mask option plus the option to unlock the iPhone with the Apple Watch, it’s unlikely that Apple will bet again on Face ID.

Last but not least, it’s important to note that Apple was reported to have tested Touch ID on the iPhone 13, but the company scrapped its plans.

What do you think – should Apple bring Touch ID to its flagship iPhone again or stick with Face ID? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display fingerprint sensing/Touch ID in 2023 at the earliest. But the latest survey indicates new iPhones in 2023 & 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a great biometrics solution. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: