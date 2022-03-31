Angry Birds Classic is back on the App Store with a new engine and no in-app purchases

Angry Birds is certainly one of the most popular mobile games of all time, with different versions introduced since 2009. Rovio, the company behind the game, is now bringing the original Angry Birds game back to the App Store with a new engine and no in-app purchases.

As announced by the company on Thursday, the game has been completely rebuilt with the Unity engine for a more sustainable experience across different devices and platforms. However, Rovio assures that the company has preserved every aspect of the original Angry Birds game in this new release.

“While we were rebuilding Angry Birds, we took great care to preserve the feeling of the original Angry Birds game,” says executive producer, Sami Ronkainen. “We know our fans are a discerning bunch and will be able to pick out even small differences. Matching the gameplay, and appearance of the game next to the original was crucial.”

The new remaster is based on the version of the game that was available on the App Store in 2012, before it was discontinued. In 2019, Rovio removed the first Angry Birds game from the App Store as it was no longer fully compatible with newer devices.

What’s interesting about this new release is that, unlike other Angry Birds games, the company has decided to go back to its roots when it comes to the business model. Instead of a freemium game with paid extra content, Angry Birds Classic has no in-app purchases or advertisements – just like in the old days.

Angry Birds Classic is now available on the App Store for $0.99. It’s worth noting that last year, Rovio released Angry Birds Reloaded exclusively on Apple Arcade – which is also a remaster of the original game, but with some new characters and extra levels.

