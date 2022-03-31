Instagram now lets you share song clips with friends using Apple Music

Starting today, Instagram is receiving lots of new messaging features on its platform, including the ability to share song clips with friends using Apple Music. At the end of last year, the company announced it would add new ways for users to connect with their closest friends, and now it’s rolling out to many users.

One of the most interesting features is that Instagram is enabling integrations with Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify. With that, users will be able to share a 30-second preview of a song directly from the chat window.

There are also new functions coming to Instagram Direct, such as the ability to send messages quietly. With that, you can send messages to your friends late at night or when they’re busy by adding @silent in your message.

In addition, there’s a new lo-fi chat theme to make conversations feel more personal and the ability to create a poll in a group chat. This Messenger feature is finally arriving on Instagram.

Last but not least, there are three new tweaks arriving on Instagram:

These features are available in selected countries, with plans to expand globally. It’s important to note that some US users are already experiencing for a while some of these functions, such as the ability to see who’s online.

What do you think of these Instagram’s new features? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

