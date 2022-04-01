Pokémon GO celebrates April Fools’ Day with Ditto and Shiny encounters

You can’t embarrass yourself if you’re playing Pokémon GO during April Fools’ Day. This is why Niantic is celebrating the date with a Special Research featuring Ditto, the transform Pokémon. Here’s everything happening in the game today.

From 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m local time, trainers can participate in a new Special Research from Professor Willow. During April Fools’ Day, the monster Ditto is appearing more frequently – or, at least, it’s more frequently assuming the form of the following Pokémon:

Ekans;

Gastly;

Natu;

Surskit;

Finneon;

Dwebble;

Swirlix.

All of these monsters are appearing more in the wild, but if you capture one of them, they might be a disguised Ditto. It’s important to note that you may or may not find a Shiny Ditto when capturing one of these monsters. But if one of them appears in its Shiny version, it’s guaranteed that it won’t be a Ditto.

In addition, during April Fools’ Day, trainers will be able to get event-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

How do you like this Special Research for April Fools’ Day in Pokémon GO? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

