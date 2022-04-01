Pokémon GO celebrates April Fools’ Day with Ditto and Shiny encounters

José Adorno

- Apr. 1st 2022 5:39 am PT

You can’t embarrass yourself if you’re playing Pokémon GO during April Fools’ Day. This is why Niantic is celebrating the date with a Special Research featuring Ditto, the transform Pokémon. Here’s everything happening in the game today.

From 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m local time, trainers can participate in a new Special Research from Professor Willow. During April Fools’ Day, the monster Ditto is appearing more frequently – or, at least, it’s more frequently assuming the form of the following Pokémon:

  • Ekans;
  • Gastly;
  • Natu;
  • Surskit;
  • Finneon;
  • Dwebble;
  • Swirlix.

All of these monsters are appearing more in the wild, but if you capture one of them, they might be a disguised Ditto. It’s important to note that you may or may not find a Shiny Ditto when capturing one of these monsters. But if one of them appears in its Shiny version, it’s guaranteed that it won’t be a Ditto.

In addition, during April Fools’ Day, trainers will be able to get event-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

How do you like this Special Research for April Fools’ Day in Pokémon GO? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

