2022 GRAMMY Awards: How to watch on iPhone, Apple TV, web, more

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards are set for Sunday, April 3. Follow along for how to watch the GRAMMYs on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the web, plus the nominee list, which artists are performing during the show, and more.
The 2022 GRAMMYs are being hosted live in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. “The Daily Show” star Trevor Noah will be hosting the awards for the second consecutive year.
When do the GRAMMY Awards start?
- Sunday, April 3 @ 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (pre-event coverage starting sooner)
Watch the GRAMMYs on iPhone, Apple TV, more
- The GRAMMY Awards main show is exclusive to CBS and its streaming service Paramount+
- If you don’t have access to CBS on your TV, you can try out Paramount+ free for 30 days ($5.99/month after)
- The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Android too)
- You could also pick up a digital over the air antenna to watch CBS for free
- You can also stream the GRAMMY Awards from Paramount+ on the web and CBS.com
Plus there will be pre and post GRAMMY Awards show coverage on YouTube and Facebook Live.
Who is performing at the GRAMMYs?
- Brothers Osborne
- BTS
- Brandi Carlile
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Jack Harlow
- Olivia Rodrigo and more
Who is nominated for GRAMMY Awards this year?
- Check out every 2022 GRAMMY nominee across the 86 categories in the complete list here.
