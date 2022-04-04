Postpartum fitness program added to Apple Fitness+, a year after pregnancy exercises

Apple Fitness+ is adding a postpartum fitness program to the service, a year after pregnancy workouts (such a shame it wasn’t nine months later… ).

The workouts are geared to new parents not just in the types of exercise offered, but also in the timings …

CNET reports that some of the exercises target the pelvic floor.

The program’s new postpartum workouts will include strength and core exercises, including some that target the pelvic floor. The pelvic floor is a group of muscles supporting the organs in the pelvis that relax during the birthing process and may need to be restrengthened. While you should still check in with your health care provider to see what level of activity is safe for you after pregnancy, the Fitness Plus workouts are intended both for people who had a C-section and those who had a vaginal delivery. They’ll also include modifications based on how active you were during your pregnancy, or how mildly or intensely you’d like to start exercising again.

Of course, the other challenge faced by new parents is finding the time for exercises! That’s why each of them are just 10 minutes long.

Medical professionals encourage appropriate exercise both during and after pregnancy, for both physical and mental health.

When you’re feeling tired after having a baby, being active may seem like the last thing you want to do. But regular activity can relax you, keep you fit and help you feel more energetic. It can also help your body recover after childbirth and may help prevent postnatal depression.

Mental health is as important as physical health after the birth of a baby, with exercise just part of the advice offered:

making time to rest

not trying to “do it all”

accepting help with caring for your baby from friends, family, or your partner

seeing friends or going to postnatal groups

talking to people about your feelings

Photo: Caley Vanular/Unsplash

