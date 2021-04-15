Apple Fitness+ expanding with new workouts for pregnancy, older adults, and beginners

Apple is expanding its Fitness+ subscription service today with new workout categories and types, as well as more trainers and a new “Time to Walk” guest. Apple made these announcements in a press release today.

First off, Apple says there are new workouts specifically for women who are pregnant. Apple says these are designed to help women “stay active during a healthy pregnancy and prepare for life with a new baby.”

Focused on helping women stay active during a healthy pregnancy and prepare for life with a new baby, the new Workouts for Pregnancy consist of 10 workouts across Strength, Core, and Mindful Cooldown. Led by Fitness+ trainer and mom-to-be Betina Gozo — who is joined by trainers and new moms Emily Fayette and Anja Garcia — every workout is a quick 10 minutes designed to accommodate any stage of pregnancy and any fitness level, and includes tips for modifying workouts using a pillow for comfort as the body changes. These workouts can be done on their own or mixed with Fitness+ weekly studio workouts, using the modifications shown in the series.

There are also new workouts for “Older Adults,” including eight new workouts with a focus on strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, and mobility:

Workouts for Older Adults help users stay active at any age with a focus on strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, and mobility. Led by Fitness+ trainer Molly Fox, this series includes eight workouts where Molly is joined by Gregg Cook for Strength, Dustin Brown for Yoga, Bakari Williams for HIIT, and Jhon Gonzalez for Dance. Many of the workouts are done with a light dumbbell or just bodyweight, and others show modifications with a chair or against the wall. The workouts are all 10 minutes long and can be done on their own or with other Fitness+ workouts, using the modifications users learn in this program when needed.

Finally, there are new workouts for beginners as well. These new beginner-focused workouts are available in the Yoga, Strength, and HIIT categories. The moves are low impact and designed to teach users the proper forms and techniques.

To help more Fitness+ subscribers get started and gain confidence before trying the weekly studio workouts, new Yoga, Strength, and HIIT workouts will be available in Workouts for Beginners. For those who are just getting started, consider themselves a beginner, or are getting back into exercise after a long break, there are now even more workouts to choose from to help build strength, stamina, and flexibility. All the moves are low impact and easy to follow to help beginners feel comfortable doing basic exercises.

The new workouts will be available starting on April 19.

New trainers

Apple also says that it is adding new trainers to the Apple Fitness+ team. Fifteen-year yoga veteran Jonelle Lewis is the newest addition to the Fitness+ trainer team and will be joining Molly Fox, Dustin Brown, and Jessica Skye for Yoga and Mindful Cooldown workouts.

Trainer Anja Garcia will also be expanding to teach HIIT classes, as well as the new pregnancy classes and her existing catalog of Rowing workouts.

New ‘Time to Walk’

In honor of Earth Day on April 22, Apple will launch a new episode of its popular “Time to Walk” series featuring Jane Fonda.

Starting on April 19, and in honor of Earth Day, an episode of Time to Walk featuring Jane Fonda will be available. The actor, producer, author, and activist talks about standing up to her fears and the power of taking action to fight climate change.

Apple first launched its new Time to Walk feature back in January, saying that new episodes would be released every week through the end of April.

Apple Fitness+ costs $10 per month or $80 per year, and is included in the Apple One Premier plan. Fitness+ is available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

