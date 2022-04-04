Yoink just got faster and gained an enhanced Clipboard Monitor

Yoink, a popular drag-and-drop app, launched version 2.4.1 today. The update brings noteworthy improvements to the Clipboard Monitor and loading times.

Yoink offers a drag-and-drop tool to simplify the process of moving your files within your workspace. The app makes a temporary “shelf” for your files and lets you move around between windows and apps. When dragging files from Finder, your Yoink shelf moves to the edge of the screen and allows you to drag. You can then more easily transport content to its destination.

What’s new on Yoink for iOS

Clipboard Monitor is better than ever with new Siri shortcuts that allow you to start, pause, and end. It even lets you change the data type and timeout. In Settings, you can enable “Display Last Saved Item” so the most recent copied item saved will display in the Picture-in-Picture overlay. Also in Settings, you can disable “Confirm Monitoring” if you need to start a Clipboard Monitor session more quickly. By long-pressing the Yoink app icon on your device’s home screen, you can start up the Clipboard Monitor. This feature now pauses when you timeout versus closing down entirely.

There are improvements to downloads as well. You can view its progress in Settings, Appearance, and enabling “Use Small Previews”. Downloads will even show file size now.

Other app enhancements include a larger UI for renaming files, shortened extension loading times, and a separate option for maps and location items. Additionally, when you edit a URL, its icon will be refreshed.

There are a variety of bug fixes as well and you can read the full patch notes here.

If you’re interested in the app, there’s a 30-day free trial.

