Studio Buds the ‘fastest-selling’ Beats product to date, now in three new colors

The Beats Studio Buds, which first launched last summer, are now available in a trio of new colors. The Apple-owned company has announced that Beats Studio Buds will be available in Moon Gray, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Pink starting tomorrow. Beats is also rolling out new features for the Beats app on Android…

Beats Studio Buds were first released last June, and we were quite fond of them in our full review. I described them as “packing an impressive punch” with a $149 price point and features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode.

In today’s press release announcing the new colors, Beats says that Beats Studio Buds have globally been the company’s “fastest-selling product to date.” Notably, this is likely because of how well the Beats Studio Buds integrate with Android devices.

As I explained in my full review, Beats Studio Buds don’t use Apple’s own W1 or H1 chip, but rather a custom Beats chipset that allows for deeper cross-platform support between iPhone and Android.

New colors

To commemorate the success of Beats Studio Buds, the company is releasing three new colors of the truly wireless earbuds. Those three new colors are Sunset Pink, Ocean Blue, and Moon Gray.

The new colors will be available for purchase globally from Apple starting tomorrow, April 13, for $149.99. Apple will also be releasing each of the new colors at a specific third-party retailer:

Moon Gray will be available at Amazon

Ocean Blue will be available at Best Buy

Sunset Pink will be available at Target

Here’s a closer look at these new colors in the wild:

New Android features

In addition to the new colors, Beats is also rolling out a handful of new features for the Beats app on Android:

Already packed with features to enhance the listening experience for both iOS and Android users, Beats also announces the addition of “Locate My Beats” and Product Widgets to its Beats App for Android. Similar to the convenient features already available to iOS users, Android customers will also now be able to locate their earbuds, access battery life info, and control listening modes directly from their device. These updates apply to all Beats products compatible with the Beats App, including Studio Buds.

Our colleagues over at 9to5Google have more details on this.

