Incase Hardshell Dots Case is the best way to protect your M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro

Apple has made the best pro laptops ever with the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro, and now Incase has the right accessory to protect your investment. Incase has been the leader in MacBook protection since the original MacBook hardshell was released 13 years ago. Available from Apple and Best Buy, Hardshell Dots Case for the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro updates the best MacBook Pro case for the latest Apple notebook design.

Designed responsibly

Incase designed the Dots Hardshell case to protect both your MacBook Pro and the planet. Incase chose the lightweight Makrolon polycarbonate when creating the Dots Hardshell case to provide on-the-go creatives protection from light bumps and scratches without giving up easy port access.

Makrolon is known for its low C02 emissions and energy savings. You can also feel good about your purchase years down the road because the Incase Dots Hardshell is 100% recyclable after use.

Quality protection

Since 2009, Incase has offered the best way to protect and preserve the pristine condition of your brand new MacBook Pro. The Dots Hardshell is made to fit the shape of your MacBook Pro with precision while including full access to ports for connecting peripherals.

There’s no awkward port obstruction or unfinished edges; Incase takes pride in its form-fitting case made through injection-mold construction. This also ensures your MacBook Pro will run at peak performance thanks in part to rubberized feet for sturdiness and ventilation slots that maintain optimum cooling.

Style and personality

Incase Dots Hardshell isn’t limited to great function. The transparent hardshell case comes in three great color options for personalizing as well. Clear lets you see the MacBook Pro’s silver or space gray aluminum finish, black brings a level of stealth without obscuring the Apple logo, and pink provides a splash of style that makes your MacBook Pro visually pop.

All three colors are great for adding stickers to without leaving adhesive residue on your MacBook Pro, or you can swap between a professional and clean look case and a more fun stickered-up case that reflects your personality.

Pricing and availability

Protect your MacBook Pro today with the Incase Hardshell Dots Case. Versions for both the 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro are available from Apple and Best Buy.

