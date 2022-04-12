FastBot hits the App Store to help you do one simple thing: limit your eating window

I’ve done intermittent fasting off and on for the past few years, and without a doubt, it’s one of the most underrated ways to improve your health. I read a study once that the average American eats 18 times a day (snacks included). The idea behind fasting is to limit your eating to a much smaller window than you’d normally do. FastBot, from the makers NapBot and CardioBot, is a brand-new fasting app that helped kick-start my fasting routine.

The idea behind intermittent fasting is to limit your eating window. You allow your body to do other things than digest food. A single peanut starts up your digestive system, so limiting your window to much smaller windows is ideal. Many people do an 18:6 routine where you condense your eating into six hours while fasting for 18 (including sleep). I love to do a 20:4 where I limit eating to four hours a day and fast for 20. You can only have water, black coffee, and tea. Will you be hungry? Initially, yes, but as your body adjusts to your new eating window, you’ll often find that you feel less hungry. It was your body’s routine of being used to eating at a certain time.

FastBot makes tracking your fasting window extremely easy. You open the app, determine the fasting session you want to engage in, and then start the fast. As you proceed through the fast, FastBot will alert you to the likely changes your body is experiencing, including insulin production, fat burning, etc. As you finish up with fasts, you’ll start to build up a database of your stats where you track various insights.

It’s one of the easiest diet plans you can follow as you choose to not eat so many times throughout the day. Since you’ll be skipping at least one meal, you’ll certainly take in fewer calories. I find myself more alert in the mornings if I only have coffee and nothing else in my body. Yes, you could accomplish this with a simple timer on your iPhone. I find it extremely motivating to add the widget to my iPhone home screen to follow along with how I am progressing. It’s a simple app that does one thing and one thing well. If you want to start a diet ahead of summer, a simple one to start with is a small fast and progress as your body is ready.

You can download FastBot on the App Store for free, and there’s an optional in-app purchase subscription ($1.99/month or $19.99/year) that gives you additional insights as you fast.

