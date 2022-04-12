M1 Mac mini now $129 off in Tuesday’s best deals, plus Anker Gold Box from $14, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by an Amazon low on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini. That’s alongside a collection of iPhone accessories in an Anker Gold Box sale from $14, alongside an Apple gift card promotion. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini returns to Amazon all-time low

The Mac Studio may have taken the Apple desktop spotlight, but today Amazon is ready to shift the focus over to the latest M1 Mac mini. Now on sale for an all-time low, the entry-level 256GB model is down to $570. While you’d more regularly pay $699, today’s offer matches the best prices we’ve ever seen for only the third time and stacks up to $129 in savings.

Bringing Apple’s new M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 256GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Anker Gold Box sale discounts iPhone accessories from $14

As part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched an up to 37% off Anker charger sale. Delivering a collection of chargers, portable power banks, Qi stands, and more, everything starts at just $14. Prime members will secure free shipping, which is also available on orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerPort III Mini 30W USB-C Charger for $14. Normally fetching $24, you’re looking at 36% in savings and a new all-time low at $2 below our previous mention. Head below for more of our top picks from the sale.

While it’s not the new GaN models that were recently released from Anker, its PowerPort III Mini still arrives as one of the best options around for refueling your iPhone or Android handset. Its compact form-factor can dish out 30W of power to a connected device over USB-C and even sports a folding plug design. And with many phones not even including a charging adapter in the box anymore, this is a must-have for the price.

Buy a $50 Apple gift card and score a FREE $5 Amazon credit

Amazon is currently offering a $50 Apple Gift Card with a bundled $5 Amazon credit. Available in both digital with email delivery and physical cards with free shipping, this is one of the best values we’ve seen this year to load up your Apple or iTunes account with some credit.

Deals on Apple gift cards have been hard to come by these days, so this promotion is a great option for locking in a discounted Apple Music subscription or knocking the price down on any other steaming service – not to mention being able to save on apps, games, and much more.

