Nomad expands premium MagSafe lineup with Base One Max for iPhone and Apple Watch

After debuting its Base One premium glass and metal MagSafe charger last month, Nomad is out today with the all-new Base One Max that adds an integrated Apple Watch charger. Check out all the details below on this elegant multi-device charger with full 15W wireless MagSafe speeds for iPhone.

As the name suggests, the Base One Max takes the high-end design of the smaller sibling and adds the handy Apple Watch charging along with a larger rectangular form factor.

Base One Max specs

  • Official MFi MagSafe charging
  • Up to 15W wireless charging speed
  • Works with any Qi device and Apple Watch
  • Solid metal and glass design
  • Soft touch Apple Watch charging base
  • 30W USB-C Adapter not included

The Base One is wonderfully heavy at one pound and Nomad took the opportunity to make the larger Base One Max two pounds so it’s not moving around as you remove your iPhone or Apple Watch.

After reviewing the Base One, I found it to successfully deliver a premium experience both aesthetically and functionally but it also has a high-end price tag at $129. Now the Base One Max offers a greater value proposition by adding the Apple Watch charger with a price of just $20 more at $149.95 for the Base One Max.

The Base One Max comes in silver/white as well as the almost black “carbide.” The former is available now with carbide becoming available at the end of April.

Stay tuned as we’ll have a full review of the Base One Max soon.

