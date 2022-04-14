Netflix for Apple TV now uses redesigned video player in tvOS 15, supporting new Siri Remote

Netflix is rolling out a visual update to Apple TV users. With a new version of its app, the company is now making available the tvOS 15 player on its platform when you’re watching a TV show, movie, standup, documentary, or any other visual content.

Update 2.1.23 started rolling out a few days ago (via Reddit), and thanks to the automatic update system on the Apple TV, it should be appearing for Netflix users by now. With tvOS 15, TV show and movie titles appear in large type on the bottom left area of the screen when the progress bar is presented.

Episode titles appear in smaller type just above the name of the series. A new info button also appears, which is a visual cue for the content details page where you can restart an episode, browse more episodes, and see video descriptions.

That said, Netflix is another streaming service to no longer include a swipe-down interface for managing video language, captions, and sound output settings thanks to the tvOS 15 interface.

Not only that, but with this new interface, Netflix is also finally supporting the new Siri Remote, launched alongside the 2021 Apple TV 4K.

Paramount+ and HBO Max are among the streaming services that also use Apple’s native player for the Apple TV.

Unfortunately, Netflix still doesn’t offer compatibility with the TV app nor the recent features Apple released alongside tvOS 15.4.

Wow! Netflix has started to use the default Apple TV system video player 😮🤩 pic.twitter.com/QNd4CTwTKm — Noah Evans 🇺🇦 (@ThisIsNoahEvans) April 13, 2022

