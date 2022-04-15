Poll: Would you buy an Apple-branded game controller?

Earlier this week, we reported that Apple has been working internally on a new game controller under its own brand based on patents filed by the company. While it’s unclear whether this product will ever see the light of day, we want to know if you would buy an Apple-made game controller.

As shown by the patents, Apple has been experimenting with at least three different designs for its game controller. The first one is quite similar to the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con with two different parts that can be attached to the sides of an iPhone or iPad. The second controller is more ambitious and comes as a foldable iPhone case with buttons and a touch screen inside.

Of course, the company is also exploring the idea of introducing a regular joystick, similar to those you find for game consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. This game controller would work with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple TV over Bluetooth. Previous rumors have already corroborated the idea of Apple working on a joystick.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time Apple has been rumored to launch its own game controller. Back in 2020, Twitter leaker @L0vetodream also said that Apple had been working on a joystick – but nothing more has been said since then.

Now, with Apple Arcade available everywhere, a product in this category would make total sense – as Apple continues to promote its gaming platform among its customers. As shown in one of the patents, an Apple game controller could offer integrations that no other accessory can, such as buttons to switch between Focus modes, ask Siri, or even start a FaceTime call.

Since these are just patents, we have no idea how much an Apple game controller would cost. However, if the company eventually releases a joystick or other gaming accessory, would you buy one?

Let us know in the poll and also in the comments section below.

