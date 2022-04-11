Apple’s latest patents reveal that the company has plans to introduce its own game controller

Apple has been slowly investing in gaming content with Apple Arcade, but there is still a whole market that the company could explore – and maybe it will. The company’s latest patents reveal that it has plans to introduce its own game controller.

Patents related to game controllers have been granted to Apple by the US Patent & Trademark Office and the European Patent Office in the past two weeks (via Patently Apple). The patents suggest that the project is still quite experimental, as the illustrations show different types of controllers. The first patent was published on March 31 while the second one was published on April 10.

In one of the concepts explored by Apple’s engineering team, the company shows an accessory similar to Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con, in which the controller is separated into two different parts that can be attached to the sides of the device. This would work with both iPhone and iPad, in either portrait or landscape orientation.

The second alternative is designed exclusively for the iPhone, and it would work as a foldable case with the buttons inside. In addition, the case would also have a small built-in display to show extra game content or even a touch keyboard.

Last but not least, the patents show a third game controller with a more classic joystick design. This one would work with all Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac via Bluetooth, and it would feature a special switch to enable a gaming mode on the device or even answer a call while playing.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time Apple has been rumored to launch its own game controller. Back in 2020, Twitter leaker @L0vetodream also said that Apple had been working on a joystick – but nothing more has been said since then. Of course, a product in that category would make total sense now with the Apple Arcade and Apple TV.

What do you think of the idea? Let us know in the comments below.

