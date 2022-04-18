Apple Maps adds cycling directions for users in Chicago, Detroit, and other US cities

One of the features introduced to Apple Maps with iOS 14 is cycling directions to help cyclists find the best routes with bike lanes. Now the company has expanded the cycling directions in its Maps app to users located in Chicago, Detroit, and other Midwestern US cities.

As noted by Justin O’Beirne, the update began rolling out silently to users on April 15. Apple Maps now shows cycling directions in Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Charleston.

As described by Apple, the feature not only provides the best bike routes, but also shows details such as elevation and how busy the road is, as well as options for avoiding routes with hills. Cycling directions on Apple Maps was already available for regions such as California, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, London, and mainland China.

In the Maps app, you can get detailed cycling directions. Maps offers routes on bike paths, bike lanes, and bike-friendly roads (when available). You can preview the elevation for your ride, check how busy a road is, and choose a route that best avoids hills. As you travel along your route, Maps speaks cycling-specific directions for turns and maneuvers.

According to the O’Beirne’s website, the feature had already been expanded to parts of the US Northeast earlier this month. O’Beirne also believes that Texas and the Gulf Coast will be the next areas to receive cycling directions on Apple Maps.

With this latest update, Apple Maps now provides cycling directions for almost 26% of US territory, with almost 52% of the country’s population covered.

