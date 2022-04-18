How to find the serial number on your Apple Watch

Michael Potuck

- Apr. 18th 2022 12:00 am PT

0

Need to figure out your Apple Watch serial number? Follow along for how to find it even if you can’t read the serial number on the watch itself or power on the wearable.

Apple has removed serial numbers from the back of its iPhones, but Apple Watches still feature them printed on the wearables. However, it’s really tiny print and difficult to read without a magnifying glass.

Below we’ll cover how to find your serial number in the wearable’s settings, iPhone, and a few other ways.

How to find Apple Watch serial number

In settings

  1. Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch
  2. Now tap General → About
  3. Swipe down to find your serial number

If you’re Apple Watch isn’t powering on, you can also head to the Watch app on your iPhone and find the serial number under General → About (as long as the watch is still paired with your iPhone).

find Apple Watch serial number 1

Find the printed Apple Watch serial number

  1. For the original Apple Watch, the serial number is printed on the back of the watch
  2. For Apple Watch Series 1 and later, it is found inside the band slot as shown below
find Apple Watch serial number
find Apple Watch serial number walkthrough

Other options

  1. You’ll find the serial number on the original box
  2. The serial number should also be on the orignal receipt of your Apple Watch
  3. On iCloud.com you can head to Account settings > My Devices and see the ast four digits of your serial number

If you still can’t find your serial number, reach out to Apple Support to see about any other options like tracking it down based on your Apple ID.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12