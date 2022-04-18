How to find the serial number on your Apple Watch

Need to figure out your Apple Watch serial number? Follow along for how to find it even if you can’t read the serial number on the watch itself or power on the wearable.

Apple has removed serial numbers from the back of its iPhones, but Apple Watches still feature them printed on the wearables. However, it’s really tiny print and difficult to read without a magnifying glass.

Below we’ll cover how to find your serial number in the wearable’s settings, iPhone, and a few other ways.

How to find Apple Watch serial number

In settings

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch Now tap General → About Swipe down to find your serial number

If you’re Apple Watch isn’t powering on, you can also head to the Watch app on your iPhone and find the serial number under General → About (as long as the watch is still paired with your iPhone).

Find the printed Apple Watch serial number

For the original Apple Watch, the serial number is printed on the back of the watch For Apple Watch Series 1 and later, it is found inside the band slot as shown below

Other options

You’ll find the serial number on the original box The serial number should also be on the orignal receipt of your Apple Watch On iCloud.com you can head to Account settings > My Devices and see the ast four digits of your serial number

If you still can’t find your serial number, reach out to Apple Support to see about any other options like tracking it down based on your Apple ID.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: