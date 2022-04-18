Case schematics show entire iPhone 14 lineup, no mini model, three cameras exclusive to Pro models

As we are halfway through the cycle of the iPhone 13, rumors and leaks about the iPhone 14 lineup become more regular. Now, a new photo shows the possible case schematics for the entire line of Apple’s upcoming smartphone without a mini model, and lens unchanged for the future iPhones.

The image above was posted by a user on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform. They share some known tidbits from previous rumors, such as no iPhone mini this year, but two 6.1-inch versions and two with 6.7-inch screens.

While the regular iPhone 14 will keep the diagonal lens, the Pro versions will apparently follow the trend of the same three lenses and a LiDAR scanner. Although Twitter user ShrimpApplePro posted that this schematic appears sooner than expected, 9to5Mac covered almost a year ago the case schematics of the iPhone 13 line.

The Weibo user also points out that “according to previous rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro will use an exclamation point camera design, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Max are still designed with the notch.”

Although it’s impossible to say that by the case schematics, analyst Ross Young previously said that at the beginning of the year:

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible…The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei.

In terms of the rear camera, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be upgraded to 48-megapixels, an increase from the 12-megapixel sensor in iPhone 13.

Although the sensor is 48 megapixels, it is possible that output images from the iPhone will still be 12-megapixels in resolution. Similar to some Android phones, Apple could use a smart scaling algorithm that takes the raw 48-megapixel data and creates a 12-megapixel output image with more detail and less noise.

