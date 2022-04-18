Twitter will reportedly keep a record of tweets after the new Edit button is used

Twitter earlier this month confirmed that it has been working on the long-awaited Edit button, which at first sounded like an April Fool’s joke. While details about this new feature are unclear, it seems that at least the social network will keep a record of original tweets even after the Edit button is used.

As reported by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, tweets will remain “unchanged” even with the introduction of the Edit Tweet feature. Wong explains based on her findings that instead of editing the original tweet, the platform will create a new tweet using a different ID.

More than that, Twitter will keep a record of the original tweet, as well as any previous edits the user has made. While we don’t know what exactly Twitter will do with this record, it’s not hard to imagine that other Twitter users will have access to previous versions of an edited tweet.

Twitter’s decision to create a new ID for the edited tweet could also indicate that tweets embedded in websites will remain in their original versions rather than the edited ones, so that third-party websites are protected from possible edited tweets.

Last week, developers revealed a preview of the interface when editing a tweet. They also hinted that the Edit button will be exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers. Of course, we’ll have to wait until Twitter reveals more details about how it will let users edit their tweets for the first time in the social network’s history.

Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 16, 2022

