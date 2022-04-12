Twitter snaps up company focused on enhancing notifications with on-device privacy

Apr. 12th 2022

Jay Sullivan, Head of Consumer Products at Twitter, announced today that Twitter has acquired OpenBack. OpenBack is a mobile management platform based out of Dublin. The team will join Twitter’s Bluebird product team to focus on improving the platform’s notification system.

OpenBack makes apps more engaging through device-side control of push notifications. Unlike push notification SDKs, it’s easier for mobile apps to process data without the need for a third-party server. With OpenBack’s technology, Twitter aims to focus on notifications users care about the most and less on the irrelevant. 

This news comes in a series of acquisitions the social media giant has made recently. Just last year, Twitter acquired Sphere and Quill to better enhance its messaging system. It also bought Threader, which lets users create and share long-form threads on Twitter. Additionally, it acquired the newsletter platform Revue and Breaker, which helped the company build Twitter Spaces.

The acquisition of OpenBack will help Twitter deliver the right notifications to users at the right time while putting privacy first. A Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company has been continually looking for ways to better personalize the Twitter experience.  

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

