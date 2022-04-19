iPhone 14 camera upgrades coming for FaceTime and more, predicts Kuo

As we usually hear a lot about the main sensor on the iPhone 14 lineup, this time analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is bringing some nice details regarding the front-facing camera, which will see a nice improvement after two years without being properly updated.

According to the analyst, all four iPhone 14 models will likely receive an upgrade to autofocus and a larger aperture. Here’s what he posted on his Twitter account:

The front camera of four new iPhone 14 models in 2H22 would likely upgrade to AF (autofocus) & about f/1.9 aperture (vs. iPhone 13’s FF (fixed-focus) and f/2.2). AF support and a lower f-number can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode. In addition, AF can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming.

These changes would be great for Portrait and Cinematic modes shots. Not only that, but low light selfies would see a nice improvement. The analyst himself says this could also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming uses.

It’s important to note how much Apple focused on FaceTime features during the last WWDC, which means having this upgrade on the iPhone 14 line now would make a lot of sense.

Apart from that, the iPhone 14 Pro models will likely have a new design with a hole punch + pill design, while the regular versions will feature the iPhone 13 notch.

In March, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that iPhone 14 will come in four different models, with no mini variant. Here’s what else we know:

As for the chip situation, 9to5Mac’s sources confirm that there will be two new iPhone 14 models based on the A15 chip, while two others will have a brand new chip. It’s worth noting that Apple currently has two different versions of the A15 chip, one of which has an extra GPU core and 6GB of RAM (used in 13 Pro models). Apple could use the high-end version of its A15 Bionic chip in the entry-level iPhone 14 models, as 9to5Mac also heard from our own sources that all this year’s iPhones will have 6GB of RAM.

Are you excited about the iPhone 14? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

