Surfshark VPN and other popular virtual private network services fail security tests

Surfshark VPN is one of six popular virtual private network services to fail security tests, with many others failing so-called “deceptor” tests …

Several well-known VPN providers – including Surfshark, TurboVPN and VyprVPN – are among six brands called out for a risky practice that potentially undermines user security. As part of its Deceptor programme, security research firm AppEsteem found that providers’ apps install a trusted root certificate authority (CA) cert on users’ devices and some providers even fail to obtain users’ consent for doing so […] TechRadar Pro’s security expert, Mike Williams, stated “Installing trusted root certificates isn’t good practice. ‘If it’s compromised, it could allow an attacker to forge more certificates, impersonate other domains and intercept your communications.”

It’s a pretty egregious flaw in a product specifically designed to ensure that you don’t have to trust third-party companies like internet service providers to protect your privacy.

When an additional root CA cert is installed by a VPN provider, you are relying only on the provider’s encryption and authenticity checks, as the trusted root certificate can overwrite the encryption and authenticity checks of the actual service you’re using (e.g. Mozilla Firefox, WhatsApp). This makes it possible for the VPN provider to intercept and monitor essentially all your traffic, in a worst case scenario.

SharkVPN says that is it working on eliminating the need for the certificate.

AppEsteem works to identify apps that engage in “deceptive and risky behaviors which could harm customers.” The number of VPN services that fail these tests is extensive.

The whole point of a VPN is that your privacy and security are protected even when third-party companies – like ISPs or Wi-Fi hotspot providers – can’t be trusted not to engage in sketchy practices.

The problem is that you instead place your trust in the VPN service itself. Free VPN services are particularly questionable, as they are likely after the data for their own purposes. But it’s important to exercise care even when choosing a paid service. Key things to look for are zero logs, and independent audits of the company’s security claims. Personally, I use NordVPN, one of only a handful of VPN services that meets these criteria.

