WhatsApp Business working on subscription plan with up to 10 linked devices

After announcing Reactions, Communities, group polls, and more, WhatsApp is now working on a subscription plan for its business app. With that, the company will bring exclusive features for those who rely on WhatsApp to work.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the company is working on this new subscription plan for its business app. The publication says there’s a redesigned interface for the “Linked Devices” section exclusive for WhatsApp Business accounts.

The company explains the difference for linked devices for business:

Add multiple devices to your account so different people in your business can all talk to a customer in the same chat.

While regular users can link up to four devices when using the multi-device feature, WABetaInfo says WhatsApp Business subscribers will be able to link up to 10 devices. As of now, it’s unclear if the company will add the ability to link more devices or add more functions to its subscription plan.

The publication notes that, of course, the subscription plan is not available on the business app, but it will be available in a future update of WhatsApp Business beta for Android and iOS with additional services.

How do you think this change will improve businesses? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

