Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for kids gets new content and experiences for Earth Day

Michael Potuck

- Apr. 21st 2022 6:00 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

The lovely kids’ iOS app Pok Pok Playroom has received another neat update, this time for Earth Day. The new content is great for open-ended play that helps kids learn about taking care of our planet, cause and effect, problem-solving, creative thinking, fine motor skills, and much more.

In less than a year since it launched, Pok Pok Playroom – for kids 2-6 years old – has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped seven impressive updates

Today’s release brings fresh content and experiences in Pok Pok’s Town toy to celebrate Earth Day and help kids learn about things like urban gardening, recycling and composting, and even beekeeping.

Here’s what’s included with the special Earth Day update:

  • A brand new limited-time nature-themed show in the center of Town
  • A diverse collection of characters with unique outfits that celebrate nature and our beautiful blue planet
  • Bird feeders, flower patches, and Earth Day banners decorate fields and streets
  • Recycling bins and composters
  • New flowers, planters and vegetable gardens
  • Buzzing bees, beekeepers, and a tiny apiary for our new consumable item: honey

The new update is available now and for those who haven’t tried it yet, Pok Pok Playroom is a free download from the App Store with a 14-day trial.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incase Macbook Cases

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Earth Day

Earth Day
Pok Pok Playroom

Pok Pok Playroom

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12