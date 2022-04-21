Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for kids gets new content and experiences for Earth Day

The lovely kids’ iOS app Pok Pok Playroom has received another neat update, this time for Earth Day. The new content is great for open-ended play that helps kids learn about taking care of our planet, cause and effect, problem-solving, creative thinking, fine motor skills, and much more.

In less than a year since it launched, Pok Pok Playroom – for kids 2-6 years old – has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped seven impressive updates.

Today’s release brings fresh content and experiences in Pok Pok’s Town toy to celebrate Earth Day and help kids learn about things like urban gardening, recycling and composting, and even beekeeping.

Here’s what’s included with the special Earth Day update:

A brand new limited-time nature-themed show in the center of Town

A diverse collection of characters with unique outfits that celebrate nature and our beautiful blue planet

Bird feeders, flower patches, and Earth Day banners decorate fields and streets

Recycling bins and composters

New flowers, planters and vegetable gardens

Buzzing bees, beekeepers, and a tiny apiary for our new consumable item: honey

The new update is available now and for those who haven’t tried it yet, Pok Pok Playroom is a free download from the App Store with a 14-day trial.

