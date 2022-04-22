Deals: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hits $90, Anker iPhone essentials from $11, HomeKit gear, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best Apple deals kick off with an official MagSafe Battery Pack discount. That’s alongside a series of Anker’s iPhone essentials from $11 and the first-ever Wemo HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread price cut. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack can now charge your iPhone 13 at 7.5W

Amazon is now offering the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $90. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at the second-best discount of the year and the lowest since a 1-day price cut in March where it was $2 less. Designed for both of Apple’s most recent iPhone 12 and 13 handsets, the official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go.

Magnetically attaching to your device, a new firmware update that went live earlier in the week allows it to ditch out 7.5W of power from the internal battery; then when plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable, it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Anker weekend sale discounts iPhone essentials from $11

Anker is celebrating the weekend’s arrival by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale today with a collection of discounted smartphone accessories and more up for grabs. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way this time around is the Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger at $15.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $20, you’re looking at a new all-time low at 20% off while beating our previous mentions by $1.

Given that all of Apple’s latest smartphones, iPhone SE 3 included, don’t come with a wall adapter in the box, Anker’s latest and most compact charger yet seems like the ideal solution. The Nano Pro comes in one of five colors to complement your setup and sports 20W power output over the single USB-C PD port. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. But then check out all of the other deals from $11 right here.

Wemo’s all-new HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread sees very first discount

Amazon now offers the new Wemo Smart Plug with Thread for $23. Normally fetching $25, this is delivering the very first price cut on the all-new release. Upgrading Wemo’s existing and already popular smart plug with Thread support, the new version delivers HomeKit support out of the box.

On top of being able to bark commands at Siri to turn lights on or off, this smart plug being outfitted with Thread and Bluetooth means that it is future-proof thanks to support for the upcoming Matter smart home platform. Everything is packed into a single outlet design that won’t hog the entire receptacle with its miniature form-factor. Dive into our launch coverage for the full scoop.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

TP-Link Deco XE75 review: Wi-Fi 6E mesh in an easy-to-use package [Video]

Review: SteelSeries cuts weight with the Aerox 5 and 9 Wireless MOBA/MMO gaming mice

Review: Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch monitor gets updated panel with better color [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: