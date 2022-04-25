Monday’s best deals: M1 iPad Pro $399 off, official iPhone 13 cases from $34, more

Kicking off the new week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by $399 off Apple’s 12.9-inch cellular M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases from $34 and the chance to score a new low on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro cellular now up to $399 off with new all-time lows

All of today’s best Apple deals are now live and headlined by Amazon offering the best prices of the year across Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models with particularly deep discounts on Wi-Fi + Cellular models. Taking up to $399 off, you’re looking at a series of new all-time lows joining other markdowns that match the best prices yet. A particular highlight is the Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB model for $1,150, down from $1,299. This is $50 under previous mentions and a new low at $149 off.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Dive into our hands-on review.

Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases for spring starting at $34

Following the price cuts from last week on Apple’s in-house leather covers, Amazon is now starting off Monday by carrying over the savings to the rest of the official accessories. Dropping the iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases to some of the best prices to date, these are the best discounts in nearly two months with everything starting at $34.

Delivering cases for all four of Apple’s latest handsets, you’ll find covers in more premium leather builds to its popular silicone cases to add a bit of color into your iPhone this spring as well as clear designs for showing off the smartphone’s own style. Spanning multiple colorways, too, you’ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot.

Score a new low on a stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular for $699 in stainless steel with a Milanese Loop band. While you would more typically pay $799, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings alongside a new all-time low. This is $20 under our previous mention, as well.

Centered around a more premium approach to Apple’s latest wearable, this model packs a stainless steel housing and complementing Milanese Loop band. Higher-end stylings aside, you’re looking at the same fitness tracking features you’d expect with a display that’s 20% larger and brighter than before. Faster charging rounds out the package with heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen tracking. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

