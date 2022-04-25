Small developers have until May 20 to submit request for Apple’s $100 million assistance fund

Last year, Apple announced a handful of changes coming to the App Store in response to a class-action lawsuit from US developers. In addition, the company had unveiled a Small Developer Assistance Fund, which would pay out between $250 to $30,000 to developers making under $1 million per year in the App Store. Now, this assistance submission request for small developers is due by May 20.

The news was announced on Apple’s Developer page. Here’s what the company wrote:

Last year, Apple announced a $100 million fund to assist US small developers. Eligible developers have until May 20, 2022 to submit a request to an independent administrator to receive payment

The fund is open to all developers based in the United States who:

Sold paid apps or in-app purchases (including subscriptions) through the App Store between June 4, 2015 and April 26, 2021; and

Earned proceeds equal to or less than $1 million through the US storefront in each calendar year in which they had a developer account between 2015 to 2021.

Here’s what the company said when it announced the Small Developer Assistance Fund in August:

The Small Developer Assistance Fund created as part of the settlement will benefit over 99% of U.S. iOS developers, whose proceeds from app and in-app digital product sales through all associated accounts were less than $1 million per calendar year during the period from June 4, 2015 to Apr. 26, 2021. These developers can claim sums from the fund ranging between minimums of $250 to $30,000, based on their historic participation in the App Store ecosystem.

You can learn more about how to submit a request here.

