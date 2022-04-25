The iPad still needs a Weather app – Here’s how it should look

For some weird reason, there are still some native iOS apps missing on the iPad – like the Calculator and the Weather apps. While there are no hints that the iPad will finally get a Weather app this year with the upcoming iPadOS 16, this new concept shows exactly how the app should look on the big screen.

The concept created by designer Timo Weigelt gives us an idea of how the Weather app on the iPhone would look on the iPad. This is not the first time someone has created a concept for an iPad Weather app, but Weigelt told 9to5Mac that most concepts don’t follow Apple’s design guidelines, which makes them unrealistic.

That’s why Weigelt came up with this concept, which is largely based on what the Weather app currently offers on the iPhone. And honestly, it definitely looks like something Apple would do.

Since the iPad has a larger screen, the app would show more information at the same time. For instance, when in landscape, the Weather app would show a sidebar with all the user’s favorite cities as well as a more detailed forecast. But the designer has also thought of some new ideas for the app.

The concept brings “Jiggle Mode” to the Weather app, so that users can rearrange the information panels in any way they like. Weigelt also suggests that the app should have weather notifications and a macOS version.

With iPadOS 15, Apple finally let users add a full Weather widget to the iPad home screen. However, once you tap it, the widget redirects you to The Weather Channel’s website in Safari. Perhaps this year the company will finally give iPad users what they really deserve.

You can check out the full concept on Behance.

