Adam Scott to be honored with Webby Award for Apple TV+ hit Severance

Apple TV+ is about to add a Webby Award to its long-running list of accolades. At the 26th Annual Webby Awards, Adam Scott, star of Severance, is going to receive the honor as Webby Best Actor. The hit series will be features at the in-person event in New York City on May 16.

A beloved actor, when Adam Scott attaches himself to a streaming show, people want to watch. That’s partly why Severance is one of the most compelling series on streaming. In his portrayal of Mark Scout, the Lumon Industries employee who chooses to “sever” his work and personal lives, Adam Scott brings his quiet strength and humor to this dystopian story. Audiences are fascinated by workplace dramas and Adam Scott gives life to this story of extreme workplace productivity culture the way no one else can.

With its cliff-hanging season finale, viewers are on the edge of their seats to see what comes next at Lumon Industries. There aren’t many details yet about a second season but we expect big things from this popular show.

Apple TV+ is $4.99 a month. Additionally, don’t forget to check out our running guide of what to watch on the streaming platform.

Do you watch Severance? What do you think of the show and of Adam Scott’s performance? Let us know what you think down in the comments.

