Apple releases iOS 15.5 beta 3 to developers as public release nears

One week after the release of the second beta, Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.5 beta 3 to developers. iOS 15.5 includes small under the hood changes, as well as updates to the Wallet app, Apple Cash, HomePod, and the App Store. Head below for the details.

Today’s new release of iOS 15.5 beta 3 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.5 beta 1 is 19F5062g.

Here are the details on what’s new in iOS 15.5 so far:

iOS 15.5 comes after the feature-packed release of iOS 15.4, which added support for Face ID while wearing a mask, new emoji, Universal Control support on iPad and Mac, and much more. iOS 15.5 could also be the last major update to iOS 15, with Apple planning to unveil iOS 16 at WWDC in June.

Other new releases from Apple today include:

tvOS 15.5 beta 3

macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 3

If you spot any changes in the new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac.

