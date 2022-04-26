Apple releases new firmware update for AirTag item trackers

Seven months after releasing AirTag’s latest firmware update, Apple is now seeding a new version to owners of the item tracker. Here’s what you need to know about this new version.

Apple is beginning to roll out a new version of firmware to its AirTag item trackers, 9to5Mac has learned. The new version of AirTag firmware comes seven months after the previous release. Last year, Apple made improvements to anti-stalking features for the item trackers and also launched an app for Android users to discover an AirTag.

Today’s new firmware release is version 1.0.391, and it features build number 1A301. Prior to today, the most recent version of AirTag firmware was version 1.0.291 and featured build number 1A291e.

To check the firmware version of your AirTag, open the Find My application on your iPhone, then choose the Items tab in the bottom navigation bar. Then choose your AirTag from the list of items and tap on the name of your AirTag. Doing this should reveal the serial number and firmware version of your AirTag.

There is also no way to force an update. Instead, just make sure your AirTag is in range of your iPhone, and it should automatically update.

It’s unclear what’s new in this updated firmware version, but we’ll update the story once we learn more about it.

It’s also possible that today’s update to AirTag includes additional improvements to the anti-stalking features Apple has been working on since the launch of the product last year.

If you note anything different after updating the item tracker, let us know down in the comments section.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: