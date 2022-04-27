Apple Pay Mother’s Day promo offers $15 off flowers, up to 25% off personalized gifts

Michael Potuck

- Apr. 27th 2022 9:39 am PT

0

Apple is out with its latest promotion for those using Apple Pay. To celebrate Mother’s Day, you can grab $15 off a bouquet through 1-800 Flowers and up to 25% off gifts through Apotheke and Zazzle.

Apple shared the new Mother’s Day Apple Pay promotions in an email to users:

Send Mom a special gift using Apple Pay to get exclusive online offers on flowers, candles, and customized gifts. Now through May 8.

Through 1800flowers.com, you can get $15 off orders of $39.99 or more when using the promo code “APPLEPAY” at checkout.

Meanwhile, Apotheke is offering 20% off body care, fragrances, and more with code “APPLEPAY.”

And for more options, Zazzle is doing 25% off personalized gifts, decor, and more with code “APPLEPAY2022.”

The above deals are good now through May 8 and the fine print says you must use Apple Pay along with the codes above.

For more gift ideas, Apple recommends checking out J.Crew, lululemon, and See’s Candies, however, there aren’t any special deals through those retailers.

